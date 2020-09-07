शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi metro resume people get emotional on social media express their love for lifeline of delhi ncr that is delhi metro read their lovable comments

5 माह बाद दौड़ी दिल्ली मेट्रो तो भावुक हुए लोग, बोले- ईश्वर करे, ये जिंदगी के फिर से पटरी पर लौटने की...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 11:35 AM IST
मेट्रो शुरू होने से लोगों के खिले चेहरे
1 of 8
मेट्रो शुरू होने से लोगों के खिले चेहरे - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
दिल्ली में कई राज्यों में पांच महीने से ज्यादा समय के बाद आज मेट्रो की सेवाएं शुरू हुई हैं। दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोगों के लिए तो यह लाइफलाइन जैसी है और मेट्रो के कई महीनों बाद शुरू होने से लोग बेहद भावुक हो गए हैं। लोगों की यह भावुकता तब दिखी जब दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कारपोरेशन ने कुछ लोगों के खिलखिलाते चेहरों वाली तस्वीरें अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर पोस्ट की। इस ट्वीट के बाद तो जैसे दिल्ली-एनसीआर के लोगों के कमेंट्स की बाढ़ आ गई और लोग अपनी भावनाएं डीएमआरसी के इस पोस्ट पर कमेंट में डालने लगे। एक यूजर ने तो ये तक कह दिया कि मुझे नहीं पता था कि मेट्रो का चलने मेरे लिए इतना भावनात्मक होगा। हालांकि कुछ लोगों ने कोरोना के केस बढ़ने और मेट्रो के चलने को लेकर सवाल भी उठाए हैं। आगे पढ़ें लोगों ने क्या-क्या कमेंट्स किए....
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
हाथ से न जाने दें दिल्ली पुलिस, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP और SSB में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
delhi metro dmrc delhi metro reopen

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
Kanpur

गौरव हत्याकांड: मोबाइल और लैपटॉप मिले तो सामने आएंगे कई राज, चचेरे भाई ने कही ये बात

7 सितंबर 2020

पूर्व विधायक की फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

...जब पूर्व विधायक निरवेंद्र मिश्रा ने किया था चैलेंज, 'करोड़पतियों मुझे हराकर दिखाओ'

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
former mla niravendra kumar mishra
Bareilly

बंद हो गई भोंपू वाले विधायक की आवाज, उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा में इसी नाम से मशहूर थे निरवेंद्र मिश्रा, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

7 सितंबर 2020

पूर्व विधायक
Bareilly

हार्ट अटैक से हुई थी पूर्व विधायक निरवेंद्र मिश्रा की मौत, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

7 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न दूर करेगा आपकी समस्त पीड़ाएं
gems recommendation

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न दूर करेगा आपकी समस्त पीड़ाएं
delhi metro
Delhi NCR

पांच महीने बाद दिल्ली से गुरुग्राम और नोएडा से ग्रेटर नोएडा तक दौड़ी मेट्रो, यात्रियों से ज्यादा दिखे सुरक्षाकर्मी

7 सितंबर 2020

former MLA case
Bareilly

यूपी: पूर्व विधायक की मौत के बाद बवाल, गुस्साई भीड़ पर लाठीचार्ज, तस्वीरों में देखें इलाके में उबाल का हाल

7 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Gorakhpur Railway station
Gorakhpur

जल्द दूर होने होने वाली है गोरखपुर रेलवे स्टेशन की वीरानी, दिल्ली-लखनऊ आना जाना होगा आसान

7 सितंबर 2020

श्री काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर।
Varanasi

पीएम मोदी का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट: जीवंत होगा काशी विश्वनाथ धाम के मंदिरों का इतिहास, एएसआई ने काम शुरू किया

7 सितंबर 2020

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
ZEE5 Movies

ZEE5 की इन देसी कहानियों में दिखी इंटरनेशनल लेवल की फिल्ममेकिंग, हर कहानी का अलग अंदाज, अलग रुतबा
विज्ञापन
बेटे का फर्ज निभाने को आगे आईं बेटियां।
Deoria

यूपी: यहां पिता की अर्थी को बेटियों ने दिया कंधा, लोगों ने कहा- लड़कों से कम नहीं हैं ये

7 सितंबर 2020

शहीद कौशल किशोर
Agra

पुलवामा शहीद के लिए की गईं घोषणाएं डेढ़ साल बाद भी अधूरी, वीरनारी ने मुख्यमंत्री को दी जानकारी

7 सितंबर 2020

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न दूर करेगा आपकी समस्त पीड़ाएं
gems recommendation

आज ही बनवाएं रत्न रिपोर्ट और जानें कौन सा रत्न दूर करेगा आपकी समस्त पीड़ाएं
दौड़ने लगी दिल्ली मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली की लाइफलाइन मेट्रो फिर पटरी पर आई, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसी है व्यवस्था

7 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में पकड़े गए खूंखार अपराधियों ने किए बड़े खुलासे, सच सुनकर उड़े पुलिस के होश

7 सितंबर 2020

डॉक्टर दीप्ति (फाइल फोटी)
Agra

डॉक्टर दीप्ति की मौत का प्रकरण : ससुर सहित चार आरोपियों के गैर जमानती वारंट लेगी पुलिस

7 सितंबर 2020

रामलाल आश्रम में रहने वाले बुजुर्ग
Agra

दुखभरी है वृद्धाश्रम के बुजुर्गों की कहानी, बेटों ने निकाला घर से, फिर भी दिल में है यह आस

7 सितंबर 2020

शक्तिनहर में डूा लोडर
Dehradun

देहरादून: स्कूटी देखकर लौट रहे थे घर, अचानक पिकअप समेत नहर में डूबे पति-पत्नी, तस्वीरें...

6 सितंबर 2020

उत्तराखंड नैनीताल हाईवे लैंडस्लैड
Dehradun

Uttarakhand weather: नैनीताल-हल्द्वानी हाईवे पर पहाड़ी दरकी, भूस्खलन के कारण घंटों फंसे रहे सैकड़ों वाहन, तस्वीरें...

6 सितंबर 2020

सारनाथ
Varanasi

भगवान बुद्ध की तपोस्थली सारनाथ की तस्वीरों से देखें खूबसूरती, कल से देख सकेंगे यह नजारा

6 सितंबर 2020

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ व अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारी।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: सीएम योगी ने कुशीनगर एयरपोर्ट का किया निरीक्षण, अधिकारियों के साथ की समीक्षा बैठक

6 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: 20 साल के लगन की देन है अनुपमा की 'अनुपम' बगिया, इनके घरों में भी हरियाली ने डाला डेरा

6 सितंबर 2020

चोटियों पर सामान पहुंचाते स्थानीय लोग
Jammu

चालबाज चीन को सबक सिखाने के लिए सेना के साथ लद्दाखियों ने कसी कमर, देखिए देश प्रेम का जज्बा

6 सितंबर 2020

विभाग ने की अपील, बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही घर से निकलें।
Gorakhpur

जानिए गोरखपुर में कैसे बढ़े कोरोना मरीजों के आंकड़े, सितंबर में और बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

6 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे की हनक से कई गांवों में बनते थे प्रधान, सपा हो या भाजपा जिसको चाहता उसी को मिलती थी गद्दी

6 सितंबर 2020

मेट्रो शुरू होने से लोगों के खिले चेहरे
मेट्रो शुरू होने से लोगों के खिले चेहरे - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : डीएमआरसी ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
delhi metro - फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई करने वाला एक यूजर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited