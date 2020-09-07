5 माह बाद दौड़ी दिल्ली मेट्रो तो भावुक हुए लोग, बोले- ईश्वर करे, ये जिंदगी के फिर से पटरी पर लौटने की...

{"_id":"5f55cdb1f5623a7a0b05c887","slug":"delhi-metro-resume-people-get-emotional-on-social-media-express-their-love-for-lifeline-of-delhi-ncr-that-is-delhi-metro-read-their-lovable-comments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u092e\u093e\u0939 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0924\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0908\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मेट्रो शुरू होने से लोगों के खिले चेहरे
- फोटो : शुभम बंसल
delhi metro
- फोटो : शुभम बंसल
delhi metro
- फोटो : शुभम बंसल
delhi metro
- फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
- फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
- फोटो : डीएमआरसी ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
- फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्विटर हैंडल से
delhi metro
- फोटो : डीएमआरसी के ट्वीट पर रिप्लाई करने वाला एक यूजर