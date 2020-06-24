शहर चुनें
Delhi HC refuses bail to Shahrukh accused of pointing gun on police personnel during delhi violence

पुलिस पर बंदूक तानने वाले शाहरुख को अदालत की फटकार, जज बोले- हिरो बनना चाहता था, अब करना पड़ेगा कानून का सामना

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 24 Jun 2020 09:04 PM IST
शाहरुख पठान
1 of 6
शाहरुख पठान - फोटो : PTI (File)
उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली हिंसा के मामले में हवलदार दीपक दहिया पर पिस्तौल तानने वाले आरोपी शाहरुख पठान को जमानत देने से हाईकोर्ट ने इनकार कर दिया है। हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि आरोपी ने खुलेआम पिस्तौल तानकर हीरो बनने के लिए कानून हाथ में लिया, अब उसे कानून का सामना भी करना पड़ेगा। इसके बाद शाहरुख के वकील ने जमानत याचिका वापस ले ली।

 
delhi violence shahrukh pathan

शाहरुख पठान
शाहरुख पठान
शाहरुख पठान
शाहरुख पठान
शाहरुख पठान
शाहरुख पठान
