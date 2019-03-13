शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi daughter who killed her parents and thrown body in suitcase reveals shocking secrets

कातिल बेटी का चौंकाना वाला खुलासा, नौ दिन पहले बाप को मारा, फिर घर लौटने पर मां को लगाया ठिकाने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 09:24 AM IST
daughter murder parents
1 of 7
अपने प्यार को अंजाम तक पहुंचाने के लिए बेटी सोनिया ने छह माह पूर्व ही माता-पिता की हत्या की साजिश रच ली थी। साजिश में प्रेमी विक्रम ने दो दोस्तों को भी शामिल किया। मां के दिल्ली से बाहर जाने पर 21 फरवरी को पिता गुरमीत को मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया, जबकि दो मार्च को मां जब दिल्ली पहुंची, तब उसे मार डाला। बाद में दोनों के शवों को एक ही जगह पर फेंक दिया। आगे पढ़िए कातिल बेटी के खौफनाक और दिल दहला देने वाले कारनामे जिसने मां-बाप को ही बना डाला शिकार...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
daughter killed parents murder crime in delhi delhi police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

shikha garg
Delhi NCR

विमान हादसा: मीटिंग खत्म कर फिर बात करूंगी...और सदा के लिए खामोश हो गईं शिखा

12 मार्च 2019

कार में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

कार में जिंदा जली मां-बेटियों की मौत मामले में मासूम खोलेगी राज, माचिस जलाने का कर रही इशारा

12 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
डेमो
Kanpur

दारू पार्टी बनी पिता-पुत्र की मौत की वजह, पड़ोसी की दुकान पर हुई थी दावत तैयारी

13 मार्च 2019

शिवपाल सिंह यादव व अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: सपा को लग सकता है बड़ा झटका इस पार्टी का दामन थामने की जुगत में शिवपाल, फंस रहा यह पेंच

12 मार्च 2019

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
ज्योतिष समाधान

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
lahul spiti
Shimla

हिमाचल: मार्च में भी शून्य से नीचे न्यूनतम पारा, फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम

12 मार्च 2019

रोता-बिलखता उपेंद्र
Delhi NCR

वो बेबस देखता रहा और आंखों के सामने उजड़ गया परिवार, कार में जिंदा जली पत्नी और दो बेटियां

11 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर
Meerut

चंद्रशेखर की हालत बिगड़ी, दिल्ली अस्पताल में भर्ती, भीम आर्मी समर्थकों को लेकर खुफिया विभाग अलर्ट

12 मार्च 2019

कार में जिंदा जला परिवार
Delhi NCR

कार में मां-बेटियों के जिंदा जलने के मामले में नया मोड़, चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पुलिस का इंकार

12 मार्च 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
स्कूल में घुस आया अजीबो-गरीब जानव
Dehradun

स्कूल में घुसा अजीबो-गरीब जानवर, बच्चों में मची अफरा-तफरी, ऐसे हुआ रेस्क्यू, तस्वीरें... 

12 मार्च 2019

मायावती-अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: सपा-बसपा के पहले सम्मेलन में भिड़ गए साइकिल-हाथी, कुर्सी को लेकर मचा घमासान

12 मार्च 2019

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
ज्योतिष समाधान

रोजगार पर नज़र दोष के कारण, नौकरी बार बार लगती छूटती है
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Kanpur

यूपी के कई शहरों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने दी चेतावनी, होली से पहले होगी बारिश

12 मार्च 2019

शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी रूबी
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी ने ज्वाइन की नौकरी, ऑफिस में ऐसा रहा पहला दिन

11 मार्च 2019

factory owner get loss in business call wife, signed self cheque write good bye and commit suicide
Delhi NCR

पत्नी को फोन कर किया चेक साइन, सफेद बोर्ड पर लिखा आखिरी संदेश और झूल गया पंखे से

12 मार्च 2019

shivling in anjani mahadev manali himachal
Shimla

अंजनी महादेव में लगातार बढ़ रहा शिवलिंग का आकार, पर्यटकों के लिए बना आकर्षण का केंद्र

12 मार्च 2019

sample test fail
Shimla

हिमाचल में निर्मित 13 दवाओं के सैंपल फेल, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

12 मार्च 2019

samajwadi party declared its candidate on firozabad seat.
Lucknow

एक बार फिर अखिलेश व शिवपाल आमने-सामने, चाचा की पार्टी बढ़ाएगी भतीजे का सिरदर्द

11 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
Agra

आगरा मंडल में इस बार किसी की राह नहीं आसान, कुछ ऐसा है इन लोकसभा सीटों का सियासी हाल

12 मार्च 2019

सिद्धार्थ कौल की शादी
Chandigarh

आईपीएल से ठीक पहले टीम इंडिया के इस तेज गेंदबाज ने रचाई शादी, रिसेप्शन में पहुंची 'विराट' टीम

11 मार्च 2019

कार में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

परिवार को घुमाने के लिए ली छुट्टी बन गई काल, देखें कार में आग लगने की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें

11 मार्च 2019

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

अब सामने आया मेरठ बवाल का असली सच, 200 परिवारों को बर्बाद करने वाले ने उगला जहर

10 मार्च 2019

गुरुकुल कांगड़ी विवि में छात्रों ने जमकर की तोड़फोड़
Dehradun

गुरुकुल कांगड़ी विवि बना 'अखाड़ा', छात्रों ने जमकर की तोड़फोड़, शिक्षकों से भी भिड़े, तस्वीरें... 

12 मार्च 2019

विवाह
Chandigarh

सरहद पर तनावः पाकिस्तानी युवती को हिंदुस्तानी युवक से हुआ प्यार, और कर ली शादी...यूं लिए लावां

9 मार्च 2019

daughter murder parents
daughter murder parents
daughter murder parents
daughter murder parents
daughter murder parents
daughter murder parents
daughter murder parents
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.