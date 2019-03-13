बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कातिल बेटी का चौंकाना वाला खुलासा, नौ दिन पहले बाप को मारा, फिर घर लौटने पर मां को लगाया ठिकाने
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 09:24 AM IST
अपने प्यार को अंजाम तक पहुंचाने के लिए बेटी सोनिया ने छह माह पूर्व ही माता-पिता की हत्या की साजिश रच ली थी। साजिश में प्रेमी विक्रम ने दो दोस्तों को भी शामिल किया। मां के दिल्ली से बाहर जाने पर 21 फरवरी को पिता गुरमीत को मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया, जबकि दो मार्च को मां जब दिल्ली पहुंची, तब उसे मार डाला। बाद में दोनों के शवों को एक ही जगह पर फेंक दिया। आगे पढ़िए कातिल बेटी के खौफनाक और दिल दहला देने वाले कारनामे जिसने मां-बाप को ही बना डाला शिकार...
