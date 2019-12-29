शहर चुनें

Crowd of animal lovers gathered at the pet festival in delhi

पेट फेस्टिवल में उमड़ी पशु प्रेमियों की भीड़, रंगीन पोशाकों को जलवा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 06:06 AM IST
एनएसआईसी मैदान में आयोजित पेट फेस्टीवल
1 of 5
एनएसआईसी मैदान में आयोजित पेट फेस्टीवल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ओखला स्थित एनएसआईसी मैदान में आयोजित पेट फेस्टीवल में शनिवार को पशु प्रेमियों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। इस दो दिवसीय पेट फेस्टिवल के पहले दिन पशु प्रेमी अपने पेट डॉग को रंग बिरंगी और एक से बढ़कर एक पोशाकें पहनाकर यहां पहुंचे। 

लोगों के पेट डॉग यहां कॉश प्ले शो जैसी कई प्रतियोगिताओं में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। रविवार को दिल्ली पुलिस क्राइम ब्रांच के 12 डॉग्स और अफसर भी पेट फेस्ट में शिरकत करेंगे। 

 
एनएसआईसी मैदान में आयोजित पेट फेस्टीवल
एनएसआईसी मैदान में आयोजित पेट फेस्टीवल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन हुआ
कई प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन हुआ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खरीदारी भी हो रही है
खरीदारी भी हो रही है - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देसी पेट डॉग के साथ फ्री एंट्री की सुविधा
देसी पेट डॉग के साथ फ्री एंट्री की सुविधा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ये है छठा फेस्ट
ये है छठा फेस्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
