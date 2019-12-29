पेट फेस्टिवल में उमड़ी पशु प्रेमियों की भीड़, रंगीन पोशाकों को जलवा

{"_id":"5e07f50a8ebc3e87f62f6a12","slug":"crowd-of-animal-lovers-gathered-at-the-pet-festival-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0936\u0941 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c, \u0930\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094b\u0936\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एनएसआईसी मैदान में आयोजित पेट फेस्टीवल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कई प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन हुआ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खरीदारी भी हो रही है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
देसी पेट डॉग के साथ फ्री एंट्री की सुविधा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ये है छठा फेस्ट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला