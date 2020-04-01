जज्बे ने बदला कमाई का जरिया, स्क्रैप खरीदने और दिहाड़ी की बजाय बेच रहे सब्जियां, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e8425138ebc3e76876a25cd","slug":"coronavirus-india-lockdown-in-delhi-scrap-buyers-and-daily-wage-workers-are-selling-vegetables","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u092a \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0947\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली लॉकडाउन
दिल्ली लॉकडाउन
सब्जी बेचते हुए शौकीन
सब्जी बेचते हुए मोहित
सब्जी बेचते हुए मोहित
