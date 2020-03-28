कोरोना से जंग: भूखों के लिए दूत बनकर निकले लोग, दिल्ली पुलिस भी पेट भराने में पीछे नहीं

{"_id":"5e7ebac48ebc3e76a820f6b2","slug":"corona-virus-lockdown-police-and-many-social-organizations-help-of-workers-in-delhi-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u092d\u0942\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भूखों को खाना खिलाती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ebac48ebc3e76a820f6b2","slug":"corona-virus-lockdown-police-and-many-social-organizations-help-of-workers-in-delhi-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u092d\u0942\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भूखों को खाना खिलाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7ebac48ebc3e76a820f6b2","slug":"corona-virus-lockdown-police-and-many-social-organizations-help-of-workers-in-delhi-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0902\u0917: \u092d\u0942\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092d\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भूखों को खाना खिलाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला