corona virus lockdown Police and many social organizations help of workers in delhi see photos

कोरोना से जंग: भूखों के लिए दूत बनकर निकले लोग, दिल्ली पुलिस भी पेट भराने में पीछे नहीं

किशन कुमार, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 08:17 AM IST
भूखों को खाना खिलाती पुलिस
1 of 4
भूखों को खाना खिलाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना महामारी के बाद देश में लॉक डाउन है। ऐसे में कई मजदूर व निराश्रित लोगों के आगे रोजी रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। हालांकि, राहत यह है कि संकट की इस घड़ी में पुलिस से लेकर कई सामाजिक संस्थाएं तथा लोगों द्वारा की जाने वाली मदद बेहद अहम है। यह लोग दिल्ली के हीरो से कम नहीं हैं जो अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना लोगों की मदद के लिए निकल खड़े हैं।
 
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

भूखों को खाना खिलाती पुलिस
भूखों को खाना खिलाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भूखों को खाना खिलाते लोग
भूखों को खाना खिलाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भूखों को खाना खिलाते लोग
भूखों को खाना खिलाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
