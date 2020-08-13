शहर चुनें
ऐसे सुर्खियों में आए थे राजीव त्यागी, इस पार्टी से शुरू किया था राजनीतिक सफर और बन गए राहुल-प्रियंका गांधी के खास

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजियाबाद, Updated Thu, 13 Aug 2020 10:05 AM IST
Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died
Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता राजीव त्यागी अपनी मेहनत और लगन के बल पर बहुत कम समय में जिले से लेकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर के नेता बन चुके थे। गाजियाबाद में लोकदल से अपने राजनीतिक करियर की शुरूआत कर वह प्रदेश में पहुंचे और फिर कांग्रेस के तेज तर्रार प्रवक्ता बनकर राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान बनाई। उन्होंने अपनी न केवल खास पहचान बल्कि तेजतर्रार नेता की छवि भी बना ली थी। यही वजह है कि कांग्रेस में वह गांधी परिवार के नजदीक आ गए थे। वह राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी दोनों के ही खास थे। 
