Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   bike rams in pcr van 2 students lost their lives, father alleges pcr jumps red light and hit bikes

PCR वैन से टकराई बाइक, 2 छात्रों की गई जान, पिता का आरोप पुलिस की गलती से हुई मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 12:37 PM IST
pcr bike accident
1 of 5
अलीपुर के सिंधु बार्डर के पास शनिवार रात बाइक सवार दो छात्रों की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। दोनों पल्सर बाइक से सोनीपत के मुरथल स्थित ढाबे पर खाना खाने जा रहे थे। सिंधु बार्डर के पास उनकी बाइक पीसीआर वैन से टकरा गई।
delhi police sindhu border murthal death road accident

