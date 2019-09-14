शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद पर छात्रा का खुलासा, नहाते हुए बनाए गए थे वीडियो, पिता बोले-असली सबूत तो...

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शाहजहांपुर, Updated Sat, 14 Sep 2019 07:48 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 5
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा ने कहा कि चिन्मयानंद ने नहाते समय उसका वीडियो बना लिया था। उसे वायरल करने की धमकी देकर उसे धमकाते थे और उसी की आड़ में उसका शारीरिक शोषण करते थे। कहा कि स्वामी की पोल खोलने वाले 43 वीडियो उसके पास हैं। इनसे स्वामी का असली चेहरा सामने आ जाएगा। उसने यह सभी वीडियो एसआईटी को सौपे हैं। 
swami chinmayananda uttar pradesh police shahjahanpur news
