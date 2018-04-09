शहर चुनें

10 अप्रैल को भारत बंद के मद्देनजर यूपी के इस शहर में आज शाम 6 बजे से नहीं चलेगा इंटरनेट

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, हापुड़, Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 06:30 PM IST
Internet Speed
1 of 5
आरक्षण के विरोध में 10 अप्रैल को होने वाले भारत बंद को ध्यान में रखते हुए यूपी में एहतियातन एक बड़ा कदम उठाया गया है। प्रशासन ने यूपी के एक शहर का इंटरनेट कनेक्शन ही स्थगित करने का फैसला लिया है।
