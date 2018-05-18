शहर चुनें

उद्घाटन से पहले ही खूनी बना ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे, दो कारों की भीषण टक्कर में एक की मौत

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मुरादनगर(गाजियाबाद), Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 05:49 PM IST
ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे का उद्घाटन होने से पहले ही इस पर हादसे होने लगे। बृहस्पतिवार को दुहाई के पास फ्लाईओवर पर वैन और लग्जरी कार में भीषण टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में वैन चालक की मौत हो गई और...
बागपत में ईस्टर्न पेरिफेरल एक्सप्रेस-वे से गुजरते वाहन।

