निकिता हत्याकांड: आरोपी तौसीफ को लेकर रेहान का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सच जानकर हैरत में पड़ी पुलिस

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, फरीदाबाद, Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 09:17 AM IST
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फरीदाबाद में निकिता हत्याकांड में तौसीफ के साथ वारदात में शामिल रेहान ने पुलिस के सामने कई खुलासे किए हैं। रिमांड के दौरान रेहान ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने दोस्ती के चक्कर मे आकर अपनी जिंदगी खराब कर ली। वह नहीं जानता था कि तौसीफ निकिता को गोली मार देगा। 
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी फुटेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्य आरोपी तौसिफ और उसका साथी रेहान
मुख्य आरोपी तौसिफ और उसका साथी रेहान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
