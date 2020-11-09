शहर चुनें
'बाबा का ढाबा' को मशहूर करने वाले गौरव ने एफआईआर के बाद कांता प्रसाद को दिए 30 हजार, ये है पूरा मामला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 09 Nov 2020 11:50 AM IST
baba ka dhaba
1 of 5
baba ka dhaba - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के मालवीय नगर में स्थित बाबा का ढाबा अभी भी सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। बाबा के लिए मिली मदद की रकम में हेरफेर के आरोप में मालवीय नगर थाने में मामला दर्ज होने के बाद यू-ट्यूबर व फूड ब्लॉगर गौरव वासन ने ढाबा चलाने वाले बुजुर्ग कांता प्रसाद को बाकी बचे करीब 30 हजार रुपये दे दिए हैं। अब गौरव के बैंक खाते में बाबा का एक भी पैसा नहीं बचा है। 


 
baba ka dhaba
baba ka dhaba - फोटो : अमर उजाला
baba ka dhaba
baba ka dhaba - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौरव वासन
गौरव वासन - फोटो : शुजात आलम
बाबा का ढाबा के बाहर लगी मीडिया और लोगों की भीड़
बाबा का ढाबा के बाहर लगी मीडिया और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : शुजात आलम
बाबा का ढाबा
बाबा का ढाबा - फोटो : शुजात आलम
