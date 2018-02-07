बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑटो-एक्सपो 2018: देखते ही रह जाएंगे लक्जरी कारें, मारुति-होंडा की कॉन्सेप्ट कारों पर आ जाएगा दिल
टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:46 AM IST
ग्रेटर नोएडा में बुधवार से ऑटो-एक्सपो 2018 शुरू हो चुका है। इस दौरान कई मारुति और होंडा जैसी कंपनियों ने अपनी कॉन्सेप्ट कारें लॉन्च की हैं। इन कारों की तस्वीरें देखते ही आपके मुंह से वाह निकलेगा।
