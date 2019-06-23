शहर चुनें

ये है वो महिला पत्रकार जिसके कंधे पर बदमाशों ने मारी गोली, फिर कार पर अंडों से किया हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 06:53 PM IST
मिताली चंदोला
मिताली चंदोला - फोटो : facebook
देश की राजधानी में बदमाश कितने बेखौफ हैं इसकी एक बानगी शनिवार देर रात देखने को मिली। यहां एक महिला पत्रकार की कार को नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने निशाना बनाया। कार पर फायरिंग की। इस दौरान पत्रकार के हाथ में गोली लगी। इतना ही नहीं नकाबपोशों ने ड्राइवर और कार के शीशे पर अंडों से हमला किया।
मिताली चंदोला
मिताली चंदोला - फोटो : facebook
मिताली चंदोला
मिताली चंदोला - फोटो : facebook
मिताली चंदोला
मिताली चंदोला - फोटो : facebook
मिताली चंदोला
मिताली चंदोला - फोटो : facebook
मिताली चंदोला
मिताली चंदोला - फोटो : facebook
