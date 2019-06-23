महरौली: जानिए 'दरिंदे' शिक्षक की पूरी कुंडली, जिसने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को बेहरमी से काटा

{"_id":"5d0f67888ebc3e212338cb7d","slug":"mehrauli-murder-case-man-sat-all-night-with-dead-body-after-killed-wife-and-children","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u0930\u094c\u0932\u0940: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f '\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947' \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u0921\u0932\u0940, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0930\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
murder in mehruali
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर को किया पुलिस ने सील
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक वार और पूरे परिवार को उतार दिया मौत के घाट
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
महरौली में उपेंद्र शुक्ला ने की पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या
- फोटो : ani
murder in mehruali
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वो घर जहां हुई वारदात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी के बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
वो घर जहां हुई वारदात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला