महरौली: जानिए 'दरिंदे' शिक्षक की पूरी कुंडली, जिसने पत्नी और तीन बच्चों को बेहरमी से काटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 05:40 PM IST
राजधानी के महरौली में शुक्रवार देर रात एक शिक्षक पर दरिंदगी इस कदर हावी हुई कि उसने अपनी पत्नी और तीन मासूम बच्चों को मौत को घाट उतार दिया। उसके मन में आखिर ऐसा क्या चल रहा था कि उसे अपनी पत्नी व बच्चों की हत्या करना पड़ी। लिखित नोट में उसने ये भी कबूला कि सभी हत्याओं के लिए वह जिम्मेदार है। उसकी बायीं कलाई कटी मिली। जानते हैं, उस 'दरिंदे' शिक्षक की पूरी कुंडली...
murder in mehruali
murder in mehruali - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर को किया पुलिस ने सील
घर को किया पुलिस ने सील - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक वार और पूरे परिवार को उतार दिया मौत के घाट
एक वार और पूरे परिवार को उतार दिया मौत के घाट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महरौली में उपेंद्र शुक्ला ने की पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या
महरौली में उपेंद्र शुक्ला ने की पत्नी और तीन बच्चों की हत्या - फोटो : ani
murder in mehruali
murder in mehruali - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वो घर जहां हुई वारदात
वो घर जहां हुई वारदात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी के बच्चे
आरोपी के बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वो घर जहां हुई वारदात
वो घर जहां हुई वारदात - फोटो : अमर उजाला
