Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Another Big REVEALING of terrorists Arrested from Assam in interrogation

पूछताछ में आतंकियों का एक और चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, ISIS को करना चाहते थे खुश, पुलिस हैरान

पुरुषोत्तम वर्मा, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 09:17 AM IST
पकड़े गए तीन आतंकी
1 of 5
पकड़े गए तीन आतंकी - फोटो : ANI
असम से गिरफ्तार किए गए आतंकी आईएसआईएस की नजरों में आना चाहते थे। वह आईएसआईएस को दिखाने चाहते थे कि वे कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। ऐसा कर वह दिल्ली समेत भारत में कई जगहों पर बड़ा हमला करने की भी साजिश रच रहे थे। आरोपियों ने दिल्ली में आतंकी हमले की साजिश रच ली थी। इनके निशाने पर कई मंदिर व भीड़भाड़ वाले बाजार थे। ये खुलासा दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल की गिरफ्त में आए आतंकियों ने किया है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
delhi police terrorist attest in assam love jihad terrorist attack in delhi
पकड़े गए तीन आतंकी
पकड़े गए तीन आतंकी - फोटो : ANI
जमील जमां
जमील जमां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रंजीत अली
रंजीत अली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुकादिर इस्लाम
मुकादिर इस्लाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपियों से बरामद सामान
आरोपियों से बरामद सामान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
