दिल्लीवाले बाबा के कारनामों के पीछे है BJP का हाथ, केजरी सरकार के हिसाब से दिल्ली पुलिस का भी है दोष
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने रोहिणी स्थित आध्यात्मिक विश्वविद्यालय में बच्चियों के शोषण के मामले में भाजपा व दिल्ली पुलिस पर हमला बोला है। पार्टी का कहना है कि पुलिस की नाक के नीचे बच्चियों का वर्षों से शोषण हो रहा था, लेकिन पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकी।
