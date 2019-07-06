शहर चुनें

जिस बेटी को बड़े नाज से पाला, मोहब्बत करने पर उसे परिवार ने दी बेहद खौफनाक सजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 03:43 PM IST
जेवर मर्डर केस
1 of 7
जेवर मर्डर केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेवर में अपने ही पति के साथ शादी के सपने देखने वाली आखों को परिवार वालों ने बेदर्दी के साथ हमेशा-हमेशा के लिए बंद कर दिया। दस्तमपुर गांव की रहने वाली निशा इंतजार में थी कि पिता के रिटायर होने के बाद उसकी शादी सुनील से कर दी जाएगी। निशा को इस बात का जरा भी अंदाजा नहीं था कि उसका यह इंतजार उसके परिवार वाले कभी पूरा नहीं होने देंगे।


 
