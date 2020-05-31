शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
MyCity App MyCity App
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Solar eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan on 21st June is More Effective, Solution for Fortune

Solar Eclipse: प्रभावशाली होगा 21 जून को खास योग में लगने वाला सूर्य ग्रहण, इन उपायों को करना होगा शुभ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, देहरादून, Updated Sun, 31 May 2020 01:41 PM IST
Solar eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan on 21st June is More Effective, Solution for Fortune
1 of 6
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
इस साल के जून महीने में दो ग्रहण लगने वाले हैं। आगामी 5 जून को लगने वाला चंद्र ग्रहण पृथ्वी पर खास प्रभाव नहीं छोड़ेगा। यह सिर्फ उपछाया चंद्र ग्रहण होगा। मगर, 21 जून को होने वाला पहला सूर्य ग्रहण पृथ्वी पर खास  प्रभाव छोड़ेगा। देश मे भी इसका असर रहेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
बैंक पीओ का क्रैश कोर्स कल से हो रहा है शुरू, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 500 रुपये की अतिरिक्त छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
lunar eclipse lunar eclipse 2020 chandra grahan astrology mercury planet chandra grahan 2020 चंद्रग्रहण चंद्रग्रहण 2020 solar eclipse solar eclipse 2020 surya grahan surya graha 2020 सूर्यग्रहण सूर्यग्रहण 2020

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

पठानकोट में युवक को बचाया गया।
Chandigarh

लॉकडाउन: कुएं में गिरा युवक, सात दिन तक लगाता रहा आवाज, खाना-पानी बिना तड़पा, ऐसे- बचाया गया

31 मई 2020

Hashan nadeem
Gorakhpur

गावस्कर को इस नौसिखिए ने किया था तीन बार आउट, मैदान पर छा गया था गोरखपुर का यह लाल

31 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
Safalta

तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
railway tickets
Gorakhpur

आजादी के पहले भारतीय रेल का टिकट हो या पहली सवारी ट्रेन, इनके पास मौजूद हैं सभी यादें

31 मई 2020

यूपी का मौसम
Kanpur

प्री मानसून बारिश ने तोड़ा 43 वर्ष का रिकॉर्ड, यूपी के कई शहरों में दो दिन तक आंधी-बारिश की संभावना

31 मई 2020

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
Puja

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
Gautam buddha
Gorakhpur

ज्ञान की खोज में यहां से निकले थे गौतम बुद्ध, खुदाई के दौरान मिले थे ये साक्ष्य

31 मई 2020

बारिश से जलभराव और आंधी से गिरा पेड़
Agra

आंधी ने मचाई तबाही तो 24 घंटे में बारिश ने तोड़ा 30 साल का रिकॉर्ड, तलैया बनी ताजनगरी

31 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
Kanpur

गौरव हत्याकांड: सदमे में परिजन, मुख्य आरोपी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर, 31 मई जन्मदिन से जुड़ी यादें परिजनों को कचोट रहीं

31 मई 2020

हंसराज और मीरा का फाइल फोटो
Agra

तीन महीने का साथ...और फिर हुआ ऐसा हादसा, दुल्हन के जोड़े में पति के साथ हुई दुनिया से विदा

31 मई 2020

तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
Safalta

तीन महीने में करें बैंक पीओ की तैयारी, आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है विशेष छूट
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

कैसे बजे शहनाई: आठ मुहूर्त में यहां आठ हजार शादियां, नवंबर-दिसंबर में बुकिंग के लिए मारामारी

31 मई 2020

रामनगर में दूसरे दिन सिवान में मृतक रेहान के घर का माहौल।
Uttar Pradesh

एक साथ उठे दोस्तों के जनाजों ने रुला दिया सबको, टिकटॉक वीडियो बनाते समय गंगा में डूबे पांचों बच्चों को किया सुपुर्द-ए-खाक

31 मई 2020

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
Puja

मात्र 2 दिन शेष ,गंगा दशहरा पर कराएं गंगा आरती एवं दीप दान, पूरे होंगे रुके हुए काम
एचआरटीसी बसें
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में 72 दिनों के बाद दौड़ेंगी बसें, जानें कौन से जिले में क्या व्यवस्था

31 मई 2020

vishnu mandir gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

यहां विष्णु प्रतिमा की तीन तरह की होती है मुस्कान, भक्तों को भी होता है आभास

31 मई 2020

Sakshi Mishra Husband Ajitesh
Bareilly

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी के पति अजितेश और सपा नेता को क्यों हुई जेल, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा मामला

31 मई 2020

Astronomical event
Gorakhpur

तीस दिन में तीन ग्रहण, ज्योतिष के अनुसार गंभीर हो सकते हैं इसके परिणाम, जानिए क्यों

31 मई 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

इस मंदिर में ब्रिटिश हुकूमत के अंग्रेज अफसर आते थे मत्था टेकने, इसका इतिहास जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 मई 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ जंग छेड़ने के लिए यहां पड़े थे 'बापू' के कदम, स्वागत में उमड़े थे हजारों लोग

31 मई 2020

राजकीय बौद्ध संग्रहालय में रखे प्राचीन सिक्के।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में रखे हैं 2600 साल पुराने सिक्के, जानिए कैसा रहा है इनका अब तक का सफर

31 मई 2020

गोरक्ष पीठाधीश्वर ब्रह्मलीन महंत दिग्विजय नाथ, महंत अवैद्यनाथ, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ (फाइल फोटो)।
Gorakhpur

राजनीति का केंद्र रही है गोरक्षपीठ, अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों से चुनाव लड़े थे ये महंत

31 मई 2020

gorakhpur rail musium
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रेलवे स्टेशन की यहां मौजूद है पूरी कहानी, जानिए क्या है इसकी अनोखी गाथा

31 मई 2020

Gandak River
Gorakhpur

कहानी उस नदी की, जिसमें मिलते हैं 'ठाकुर जी', भगवान विष्णु से जुड़ा है इसका इतिहास

31 मई 2020

गोरखपुर लॉकडाउन।
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन 4.0 में बिगड़ गई गोरखपुर की तस्वीर, गवाह हैं ये आंकड़े

31 मई 2020

Maghar
Gorakhpur

देश की चर्चित हस्तियां झुका चुकी हैं कबीर स्थली पर शीश, इस लिस्ट में पीएम मोदी भी हैं शामिल

31 मई 2020

- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
आचार्य विजेंद्र प्रसाद ममगाईं
आचार्य विजेंद्र प्रसाद ममगाईं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited