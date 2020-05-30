बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ed1ff91cfb003502c1818f5","slug":"lockdown-in-uttarakhand-news-update-huge-rush-out-of-post-office-with-out-social-distancing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0932\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0905\u092b\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093f \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092d\u0942\u0932, \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फैली ऐसी अफवाह कि लोगों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूल, पोस्ट ऑफिस के बाहर लगा दी भीड़
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हरिद्वार, Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 12:58 PM IST
आज सुबह हरिद्वार के ज्वालापुर पोस्ट ऑफिस के बाहर खाता खुलवाने के लिए अचानक लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। इतना ही नहीं इस दौरान लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भूल गए।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
