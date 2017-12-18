बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस देवता ने अपने चमत्कार से गांव में दूर की थी पानी की कमी, तस्वीरों में देखें अद्भुत नजारा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttarakhand
›
Dehradun
›
himachal pradesh Shirgul Devta remove water problem to miracle
{"_id":"5a36c9d14f1c1baf678c2300","slug":"himachal-pradesh-shirgul-devta-remove-water-problem-to-miracle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0926\u094d\u092d\u0941\u0924 \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 06:21 PM IST
इस देवता ने अपने चमत्कार से पूरे गांव ही नहीं बल्कि कई जगहों पर पानी की किल्लत को दूर किया था। देखिए अद्भुत नजारा...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3f46d94f1c1bc5758baebd","slug":"bigg-boss-11-ex-contestant-sapna-chaudhary-bold-dance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 Bigg Boss \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u092e\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3f3dac4f1c1bc5758baea8","slug":"500-rupee-fake-note-published-by-bernala-gang-2000-rupee-note-closing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"500\/2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0938\u0902\u092d\u0932 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!