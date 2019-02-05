बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हिमाचल में भरे जाएंगे इतने पद, जानिए कैबिनेट के बड़े फैसले
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिमला, Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 11:46 AM IST
हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक मंगलवार को सीएम जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। हिमाचल प्रदेश में सड़कों के फोरलेन कार्यों में बाधा न पड़े, इसलिए प्रदेश सरकार इसके लिए भू-अधिग्रहण को आसान बनाने जा रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c59b446bdec225eb65df3f8","slug":"himachal-cabinet-meeting-decisions-held-on-05-february-in-shimla","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0926, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.