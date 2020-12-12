शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Yuvraj Singh supported farmers, did not celebrate his birthday

युवराज सिंह ने किया किसानों का समर्थन, नहीं मनाया जन्मदिन, कहा-पिता के बयान से सहमत नहीं

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 09:47 PM IST
युवराज सिंह
1 of 5
युवराज सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सिक्सर किंग और शहर के क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह का शनिवार को 39वां जन्मदिन था। सरकार की ओर से नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों की ओर से किए जा रहे आंदोलन में अब युवराज सिंह ने भी किसानों का समर्थन किया है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh punjab yuvraj singh yuvraj singh birthday kisan andolan farmers protest farmers protest delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विद्या बालन ने की पैराग्लाइडिंग
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: विद्या बालन ने बिलिंग में लिया पैराग्लाइडिंग का आनंद, धौलाधार की पहाड़ियों की हुईं दीवानी

12 दिसंबर 2020

बरामद सिक्के व अन्य वस्तुएं
Mau

यूपी के मऊ में सिक्स लेन के लिए टीले की खुदाई में मिले तांबे के सिक्के, तो सोना समझकर मची लूट खनन, देखें तस्वीरें

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
IMA POP 2020 : young army officer josh after pop seen in photos
Dehradun

IMA POP 2020 : बारिश में भी नहीं डिगे कदम, कुछ इस तरह मनाई खुशी, तस्वीरों में देखें...

12 दिसंबर 2020

मां को मुखाग्नि देती बेटी।
Gorakhpur

मां को मुखाग्नि देते समय फफक कर रो पड़ी छह साल की बेटी, बोली- 'मम्मी भगवान के पास गई'

12 दिसंबर 2020

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
किसान आंदोलन: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे
Agra

Kisan Andolan: एक्सप्रेसवे और हाईवे पर पुलिस का सख्त पहरा, मथुरा में कई किसान गिरफ्तार

12 दिसंबर 2020

फूलों की खेती करते दीनानाथ।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: फूलों की नर्सरी से दीनानाथ की बढ़ी आमदनी, हर साल कमाते हैं लाखों रुपये

12 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

लॉयन सफारी में गूंजी शावकों की किलकारी
Etawah

इटावा: लॉयन सफारी में गूंजी शावकों की किलकारी, जेसिका ने दो बच्चों को दिया जन्म, आंख खुलने पर धूमधाम से मनेगा जश्न

12 दिसंबर 2020

मैनपुरी चांदनी हत्याकांड
Agra

चांदनी हत्याकांड: प्रेम विवाह करने वाली बेटी की हत्या में मां का हाथ, सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

12 दिसंबर 2020

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
Mercedes Benz

मर्सडीज- AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé के साथ प्राप्त करें अपना हर गोल
विज्ञापन
हिमाचल में बर्फबारी
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में भारी बर्फबारी, दो हाईवे समेत 206 सड़कें बंद

12 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा जाम
Agra

Kisan Andolan: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर फिर लगा भीषण जाम, एक किमी तक वाहनों की कतार

12 दिसंबर 2020

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
Kundali

घर बैठें आसानी से बनवाएं अपनी जन्मकुंडली, और जानें समस्त शुभ - अशुभ योग
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

सर्जरी के अधिकार पर क्यों है रार, पेश है पूरे हालात को बयां करती एक रिपोर्ट...

12 दिसंबर 2020

आत्महत्या
Meerut

सुसाइड नोट लिखा, प्लान बनाया और पांच घंटे बाद उठाया खौफनाक कदम, ये हैं आत्महत्याओं के बड़े कारण

12 दिसंबर 2020

Shiv mandir
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: साल की अंतिम मासिक शिवरात्रि कल, जानिए कैसे होंगे भोलेनाथ प्रसन्न

12 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर का इतिहास।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: 2600 साल में आठ बार बदल चुका है 'गोरखपुर' का नाम, रोचक है इसका इतिहास

12 दिसंबर 2020

गोरखपुर राजघाट।(इनसेट में स्वतंत्रता सेनानी की फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

इस घाट पर हुआ था स्वतंत्रता सेनानी बिस्मिल का अंतिम संस्कार, जानिए कैसे बदल गई इसकी तस्वीर

12 दिसंबर 2020

Weather Forecast Today Update in Uttarakhand News: snowfall in uttarakhand beautiful photos
Dehradun

Weather Today : उत्तराखंड में बदला मौसम, चारधाम सहित ऊंची चोटियां बर्फ के आगोश में, तस्वीरें

12 दिसंबर 2020

Suicide Silence, dangerous plans and man end of life of five members of his family in meerut
Meerut

खामोशी, खतरनाक प्लान और परिवार का खात्मा, एक साथ उठे पांच जनाजे, तो हर आंख हुई नम

12 दिसंबर 2020

सैलानियों ने बर्फ के बीच जमकर मस्ती की
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: शिमला के कुफरी में सैलानियों ने बर्फ के बीच जमकर की मस्ती, स्कीइंग का भी लिया आनंद

12 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा की सड़कें
Agra

एक्सक्लूसिव: ताजनगरी की 60 सड़कें नाम पर...90 हैं अनाम, जानें कब से शुरू हुआ 'नामकरण' का सिलसिला

12 दिसंबर 2020

मुजफ्फरनगर में ओलावृष्टि
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में बारिश ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, मुजफ्फरनगर में भारी ओलावृष्टि, फसलों को नुकसान

12 दिसंबर 2020

किसान आंदोलन: यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर लगा भीषण जाम
Agra

Kisan Andolan: किसानों को रोकने के लिए बंद कराईं 12 लेन, यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पांच किमी तक जाम

12 दिसंबर 2020

वाराणसी में आखिरी लग्न में हुईं शादियां।
Varanasi

वाराणसी: कोरोना के बीच आखिरी लग्न में उमड़ी भीड़, एक दिन में 3000 से अधिक हुई शादियां

12 दिसंबर 2020

युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह - फोटो : crictracker
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह - फोटो : पीटीआई
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
युवराज सिंह
युवराज सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X