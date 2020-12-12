युवराज सिंह ने किया किसानों का समर्थन, नहीं मनाया जन्मदिन, कहा-पिता के बयान से सहमत नहीं

{"_id":"5fd4ed2a9bc93972cd1619e7","slug":"yuvraj-singh-supported-farmers-did-not-celebrate-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवराज सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5fd4ed2a9bc93972cd1619e7","slug":"yuvraj-singh-supported-farmers-did-not-celebrate-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवराज सिंह
- फोटो : crictracker
{"_id":"5fd4ed2a9bc93972cd1619e7","slug":"yuvraj-singh-supported-farmers-did-not-celebrate-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवराज सिंह
- फोटो : पीटीआई
{"_id":"5fd4ed2a9bc93972cd1619e7","slug":"yuvraj-singh-supported-farmers-did-not-celebrate-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवराज सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5fd4ed2a9bc93972cd1619e7","slug":"yuvraj-singh-supported-farmers-did-not-celebrate-his-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0939\u092e\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
युवराज सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया