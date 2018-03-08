बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aa0d5f24f1c1bbe218b6bf0","slug":"women-s-day-brave-daughter-of-india-neerja-bhanot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0935 \u0921\u0949\u091f\u0930 \u0911\u092b \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0903 \u091c\u092c \u0939\u093e\u0908\u091c\u0948\u0915 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 360 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रेव डॉटर ऑफ इंडियाः जब हाईजैक हुआ था प्लेन, बेटी ने जान दे बचाई थी 360 जानें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 11:51 AM IST
सेल्यूट टू ब्रेव डॉटर ऑफ इंडिया, खुद की जान चली गई, लेकिन सांसों के साथ छोड़ने से पहले 360 लोगों को नई जिंदगी दे गई। बहादुरी की अनोखी कहानी।
