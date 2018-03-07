शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   women's day, bigg boss 11 fame singer dancer sapna chaudhary biography

Women's Day: इंस्पेक्टर बनना था, पर डांसर बन गई सपना चौधरी, ऐसे टूटा था सपना

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 06:11 PM IST
women's day, bigg boss 11 fame singer dancer sapna chaudhary biography
1 of 11
इंस्पेक्टर बनना चाहती थी, लेकिन एक ठुमके से दिल लूटने वाली डांसर बन गई सपना चौधरी, जानिए आखिर क्यों और कैसे टूटा उनका सपना।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
women's day women's day 2018 international women's day sapna chaudhary sapna choudhary bigg boss 11

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

women's day, 102 years old indian athlete mann kaur inspirational story
Chandigarh

Women's Day: उम्र 102, रीढ़ की हड्डी टेढ़ी, फिर भी बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, जज्बे को सलाम

7 मार्च 2018

Women's Day, Miss World Manushi Chhillar wins the title of 2017
Chandigarh

Women's Day: बनना चाहती थीं डाक्टर, खूबसूरत ख्यालों ने बना दिया मिस वर्ल्ड, सेल्यूट

7 मार्च 2018

child abusing, 11 years old girl child beaten up by father in ambala city
Chandigarh

'पापा वहां मिर्ची डाल देते हैं, डंडे से पीटते हैं और फिर...मां भी उन्हें कुछ नहीं कहती'

7 मार्च 2018

saturn and mars conjunction will effect each zodiac sign
Chandigarh

8 मार्च से 2 मई तक संभल कर रहें, शनि और मंगल खड़ी करेंगे मुसीबतें, जानिए कैसे?

7 मार्च 2018

After 100 Years Of Marriage, The Oldest Couple Died In Bathinda
Chandigarh

सह न पाई जुदाई, 120 साल के पति बिन 122 वर्षीय बीवी जी न पाई, यूं दी गई अंतिम विदाई

7 मार्च 2018

hate story 4: urvashi rautela hot pics
Delhi NCR

Pics: उर्वशी रौतेला की ये 5 तस्वीरें देख सनी लियोन को भूल जाएंगे आप

7 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

mohammed shami wife hasin jahan leaked his chats on her facebook account
Delhi NCR

शमी की पत्नी ने किए चौंकानेवाले खुलासे, कहा- मेरे पति जहां मैच के लिए जाते हैं वहां बनाते हैं संबंध

7 मार्च 2018

DL making process becoming more easy
Dehradun

नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे RTO ऑफिस के चक्कर अब यहां बनेगा आपका ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

7 मार्च 2018

rajya sabha candidate of BSP filed nomination form
Lucknow

बसपा के राज्यसभा प्रत्याशी भीमराव अंबेडकर ने भरा नामांकन, बोले- भगवा आतंकवाद पनपने नहीं देंगे

7 मार्च 2018

delhi family burnt alive in road accident in karnal
Chandigarh

Pics: मां की लाश से चिपकी थी मासूम, पुलिस ने यूं निकाले शव, सामने आया असली सच

7 मार्च 2018

Two Ladies Try to Sold Three Days Child in Ambala City
Chandigarh

शर्मनाकः 3 दिन के नवजात के साथ दो औरतों ने कर दिया कुछ ऐसा, देखने वाले रो पड़े

7 मार्च 2018

murder of couple in raebareli
Lucknow

रायबरेली में प्रधानाध्यापक और पत्नी की गला रेतकर हत्या, बेटे पर टिकी शक की सुई

7 मार्च 2018

cricketer mohammed shami was having extra marital affair with pakistani girls says hasin jahan
Delhi NCR

क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद शमी के हैं पाकिस्तानी महिलाओं से नाजायज संबंध, पत्नी ने सबूत दिखा कर किया दावा

7 मार्च 2018

sbi deducts 147 rupees from bank account as atm annual charges
Chandigarh

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए नई मुसीबत, अकाउंट से काटे जा रहे हैं पैसे, यहां जानिए क्यों

7 मार्च 2018

bhojpuri singer lollypop lagelu pawan singh marriage exclusive photos
Varanasi

'लॉलीपॉप लागेलू' के गायक पवन सिंह ने लिए सात फेरे, देखें शादी की एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2018

congress workers fried pakodas outside haryana assembly in chandigarh
Chandigarh

Pics: असेंबली के बाहर तले गए 'मोदी पकौड़े', मुख्यमंत्री ने खरीदे, मंत्री ने माथे लगाए

7 मार्च 2018

google girl yashita like google boy kautilaya from kaithal of haryana
Chandigarh

Women's Day: एक लड़की, जिसके दिमाग के आगे कंप्यूटर की स्पीड कुछ भी नहीं

7 मार्च 2018

jio special user get 10gb free data
Dehradun

अपने इन खास यूजर्स को JIO दे रहा 10GB फ्री डाटा, यहां चेक करें आपको मिला या नहीं

7 मार्च 2018

sbi deducts 147 rupees from bank account, customer can complain here
Dehradun

SBI खाताधारकों को आया पैसे कटने का मैसेज, अगर आपके पास भी आया है तो ऐसे करें नुकसान की भरपाई

7 मार्च 2018

ipl 2018: gautam gambhir appointed as the captain of delhi daredevils team
Delhi NCR

IPL 2018: दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के कप्तान बने गौतम गंभीर, इसके पीछे है खास वजह

7 मार्च 2018

IRCTC special tour package from third april
Kanpur

11000 में 7 ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन, IRCTC का स्पेशल टूर पैकेज 3 अप्रैल से  

7 मार्च 2018

BSP supremo Mayawati declared Bhimrao Ambedkar as Rajya Sabha candidate
Kanpur

मायावती का 'नया पैंतरा', भीमराव अंबेडकर को राज्यसभा प्रत्याशी बनाने की यह है असली वजह

7 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.