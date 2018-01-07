बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जानें, क्या है प्रोस्टेट कैंसर, क्यों इसे कहा जाता है 'साइलेंट किलर'?
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:05 AM IST
50 साल से ऊपर आयु वर्ग के हर सात में से एक पुरुष में प्रोस्टेट कैंसर के चांस हैं। उम्र बढ़ने के साथ प्रोस्टेट कैंसर भी बढ़ने लगा है। शुरुआती स्तर पर पकड़ में आ जाए तो इसका आसान इलाज संभव है। देरी से पता लगने पर इलाज महंगा है और मरीज को काफी परेशानियों का सामना भी करना पड़ता है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5264b94f1c1b9b518b57e3","slug":"what-is-prostate-cancer-know-all-about-it","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u094d\u200d\u091f\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u093f\u0932\u0930'?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.