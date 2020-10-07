शहर चुनें
Vande Bharat and Shri Shakti Express Will run again to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway stations

नवरात्र से पहले मां वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों को बड़ी सौगात, कटरा तक जाएंगी ये ट्रेनें, क्लिक कर देखें

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, अंबाला (पंजाब), Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 12:14 AM IST
Vande Bharat and Shri Shakti Express Will run again to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway stations
फोटो : फाइल फोटो
मां वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। रेलवे ने अब वंदे भारत और श्री शक्ति एक्सप्रेस चलाने का फैसला लिया है। यही नहीं यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए नई दिल्ली-कालका और नई दिल्ली-अमृतसर शताब्दी भी जल्द ही ट्रैक पर दौड़ती नजर आएंगी।
vande bharat express shri shakti express shri mata vaishno devi katra railway stations indian railway

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
vande bharat express
vande bharat express - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर (फाइल फोटो)
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
