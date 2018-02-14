अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   valentine's day, story of harbhajan kaur, grand mother of 42 pakistani childrens

Valentine's Day: मिलिए पाकिस्तान के 42 बच्चों की दादी अम्मा से, ये इंडियन हैं

रमेश शुक्ला 'सफर'/अमर उजाला, राजासांसी (अमृतसर), Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 10:57 AM IST
valentine's day, story of harbhajan kaur, grand mother of 42 pakistani childrens
1 of 8
वैलेंटाइन डे के मौके पर हम आपको मिलवा रहे हैं, पाकिस्तान में रह रहे 42 बच्चों की दादी अम्मा से। ये भारतीय हैं और इनकी स्टोरी दिल छू लेने वाली है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
valentine's day valentines day vaalentines day 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

valentines day 2018, love story of olympian wrestler yogeshwar dutt
Chandigarh

Valentines Day: इस पहलवान से लड़की ने किया था प्यार का इजहार, रोमांटिक लव स्टोरी

14 फरवरी 2018

unique story of couple, husband cheated wife, wife cheated husband
Chandigarh

पति-पत्नी ने खोली एक दूजे की पोल, मामला जानकर शर्तिया रोक नहीं पाएंगे हंसी

14 फरवरी 2018

seven years old boy killed after kidnapped in in delhi
Delhi NCR

मासूम मर्डर केस: जिस कमरे में छुपाया शव वहीं सोता था आरोपी, जानिए कैसे हुआ खुलासा

14 फरवरी 2018

solar eclipse 2018 bad effects in india
Dehradun

Surya Grahan 2018: भारत में नहीं दिखेगा सूर्य ग्रहण, लेकिन फिर भी पड़ेंगे ये बुरे प्रभाव

14 फरवरी 2018

bank atm will close soon
Dehradun

कृपया खाताधारक ध्यान दें, यह बैंक कर रहा है अपनी सर्विस में कटौती...

14 फरवरी 2018

More in City & states

Here's Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018 date in India
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि का व्रत 13 को रखें या 14 फरवरी को, ज्ञानी पंडितों ने बताया कब रहेगा शुभ, देखिए

13 फरवरी 2018

Horoscope 2018 sun planet transit in Aquarius effect on rashi
Dehradun

चाल बदलकर कुंभ राशि में पहुंचे सूर्यदेव, इन राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत, इनके लिए बुरे संकेत

14 फरवरी 2018

cash withdraw from post offfice without saving account till 31 march
Chandigarh

डाकघर जाएं और इस छूट का फायदा उठाएं, देखिए कहीं मौका छूट न जाए

14 फरवरी 2018

in invitation letter wrote drinking alcohol is strictly forbidden
Kanpur

बेटी की शादी के कार्ड में लिखवाए तीन शब्द, समाज के लिए बन गए नजीर

12 फरवरी 2018

unique marriage, village boy brought his bride via helicopter
Chandigarh

Pics: गांव का छोरा दुल्हनिया लेने इस तरह पहुंचा बारात लेकर, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

14 फरवरी 2018

new probleme create for ration card holders
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारकों के लिए खड़ी हुई नई मुसीबत, पढ़ लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे

8 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri 2018 puja shubh muhurat
Dehradun

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: न हों कनफ्यूज इस शुभ मुहूर्त पर करें भगवान शिव का पूजन 

13 फरवरी 2018

maha shivaratri, heres what you need to do on shivaratri
Chandigarh

महाशिवरात्रि आज, 100 साल बाद बन रहा ये अद्भुत संयोग, इस विधि से करें पूजा

13 फरवरी 2018

ankit honor killing: kejriwal walk out of ankit saxena condolence meet when asked compensation
Delhi NCR

ऑनर किलिंगः अंकित की शोकसभा में पहुंचे केजरीवाल, जब मांगा मुआवजा तो उठकर चल दिए CM

13 फरवरी 2018

mahashivratri what is suitable date for vrat.
Lucknow

महाशिवरात्रि पर कब करें व्रत, 13 को या 14 फरवरी को...ये पढ़ें और दूर करें भ्रम

13 फरवरी 2018

Here's The Puja Timings and Vidhi For The Maha shivaratri 2018 date in India
Chandigarh

13 फरवरी को ही शिवरात्रि मनाना शुभ, 14 तारीख सही नहीं, ये है वजह

12 फरवरी 2018

valentines day special: shahnawaz hussain and renu hussain love story
Delhi NCR

दिल का मामला : BJP के इस दिग्गज को DTC बस में हुआ प्यार, 9 साल तक लगाए गर्लफ्रेंड के घर के चक्कर

14 फरवरी 2018

Man posing as an IPS officer arrested by Ludhiana Police
Chandigarh

'सिंघम' देख ट्रक ड्राइवर बना नकली IPS अफसर, पुलिसवालों को भी हड़काया

14 फरवरी 2018

Ration distribution pattern change from 01 april
Dehradun

राशनकार्ड धारक ध्यान से पढ़ ले यह खबर, 01 अप्रैल से होने वाला है बड़ा बदलाव

14 फरवरी 2018

maha shivratri 2018, avoid 10 things to worship lord shiva
Chandigarh

51 साल बाद शुभ शिवरात्रि कल, शिवलिंग पर न चढ़ाएं ये 10 चीजें, नाराज होंगे महादेव

12 फरवरी 2018

actress Mayuri Kango is working as md in gurugram
Delhi NCR

एक्टिंग को अलविदा कह कर 90's की ये एक्ट्रेस कर रहीं गुरुग्राम में जॉब, जानें क्या थी वजह

13 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.