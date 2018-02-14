बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a83bea34f1c1bef7b8b7262","slug":"valentine-s-day-story-of-harbhajan-kaur-grand-mother-of-42-pakistani-childrens","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Valentine's Day: \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 42 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Valentine's Day: मिलिए पाकिस्तान के 42 बच्चों की दादी अम्मा से, ये इंडियन हैं
रमेश शुक्ला 'सफर'/अमर उजाला, राजासांसी (अमृतसर), Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 10:57 AM IST
वैलेंटाइन डे के मौके पर हम आपको मिलवा रहे हैं, पाकिस्तान में रह रहे 42 बच्चों की दादी अम्मा से। ये भारतीय हैं और इनकी स्टोरी दिल छू लेने वाली है।
