बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ड्राइविंग पर निकले हैं, लाइसेंस या RC घर भूल गए तो नो टेंशन, बस ये ट्रिक अपनाएं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
use digi locker, without driving licence you will be able to drive
{"_id":"5a30f11a4f1c1bce408bcbe0","slug":"use-digi-locker-without-driving-licence-you-will-be-able-to-drive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092f\u093e RC \u0918\u0930 \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u090f \u0924\u094b \u0928\u094b \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928, \u092c\u0938 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 01:01 AM IST
ड्राइविंग पर निकले हैं और लाइसेंस या आरसी घर पर भूल गए तो टेंशन न लें, बस एक ये ट्रिक अपना लें। पुलिस चालान नहीं काट पाएगी, जानिए क्या?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a2e2d5b4f1c1b4e718b8653","slug":"cash-withdrawal-rule-from-all-bank-rules-change","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936\u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e, \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a313a184f1c1bce408bccde","slug":"ind-vs-sl-victory-ms-dhoni-laws-house-send-blessing-for-rohit-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 '\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u0947\u0936, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a30ec9a4f1c1b59678c1ce9","slug":"the-great-khali-pupil-wwe-wrestler-kavita-dalal-suicide-attempt","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 WWE \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0935\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0932\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a30e04c4f1c1b193e8b862e","slug":"unique-place-an-ancient-story-of-dhosi-hill-of-arawali-mountains","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a30d6dd4f1c1bce408bcb94","slug":"unique-marriage-of-mba-degree-holder-bride-groom","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e-\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 MBA, \u0928 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924, 15 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!