बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
साक्षी मलिक और विनेश फोगाट जैसी पहलवान देने वाले कोच को यूएसए से बुलावा, देश की खातिर नकारा
अंकित चौहान, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 01:10 PM IST
साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट, पूजा ढांडा समेत कई बड़ी पहलवान देश को देने वाले कोच कुलदीप मलिक को यूएसए से बुलावा आया है, जो उन्होंने नकार दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5be7d9f6bdec2269ac7ef1ff","slug":"usa-offered-to-sakshi-malik-vinesh-phogat-coach-kuldeep-malik-wrestling","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u092e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u091a \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u090f\u0938\u090f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.