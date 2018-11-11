शहर चुनें

साक्षी मलिक और विनेश फोगाट जैसी पहलवान देने वाले कोच को यूएसए से बुलावा, देश की खातिर नकारा

अंकित चौहान, अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 01:10 PM IST
रेसलिंग कोच कुलदीप मलिक
1 of 7
साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट, पूजा ढांडा समेत कई बड़ी पहलवान देश को देने वाले कोच कुलदीप मलिक को यूएसए से बुलावा आया है, जो उन्होंने नकार दिया।
sakshi malik vinesh phogat kuldeep malik wrestling
