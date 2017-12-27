Download App
देखिए एक गांव, जहां से दुल्हन लाई जाती तो नाव में बैठाकर दरिया पार करके

अनिल कुमार/अमर उजाला, फिरोजपुर(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:23 PM IST
unique villaage of india, sorrounded by dariya from three sides

आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी, लेकिन देश में एक गांव ऐसा है, जहां बारात भी जाती है तो नाव में बैठकर दरिया पार करके और दुल्हन भी ऐसे ही लाई जाती।

