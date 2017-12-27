बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए एक गांव, जहां से दुल्हन लाई जाती तो नाव में बैठाकर दरिया पार करके
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
unique villaage of india, sorrounded by dariya from three sides
{"_id":"5a43429c4f1c1bb34a8b8a75","slug":"unique-villaage-of-india-sorrounded-by-dariya-from-three-sides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:23 PM IST
आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी, लेकिन देश में एक गांव ऐसा है, जहां बारात भी जाती है तो नाव में बैठकर दरिया पार करके और दुल्हन भी ऐसे ही लाई जाती।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a411be54f1c1b0e788b4e32","slug":"all-banks-will-give-door-service-to-customers-from-01-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4319a14f1c1bd1408bf1f6","slug":"sbi-most-important-helpline-numbers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a433e8c4f1c1bf61b8b53f5","slug":"punjab-police-recruitment-on-3000-posts","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f, 3000 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a43379e4f1c1b193e8bb1b3","slug":"terrorist-organizations-targeting-youth-via-social-media-to-alive-terrorism-in-punjab","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u091f\u093e\u0930\u0917\u0947\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u094c\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a43311d4f1c1b8d698c3f77","slug":"government-hospitals-going-to-start-baby-kit-scheme","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e, \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!