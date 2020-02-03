शहर चुनें

अनोखा मंदिरः कुएं की खुदाई करते समय यहां खुद प्रकट हुआ था शिवलिंग, देखिए तस्वीरें

नीरज कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 01:45 PM IST
शिव मंदिर
1 of 6
शिव मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तस्वीरों में देखिए एक अनोखा शिव मंदिर, जहां स्वयंभू शिवलिंग मौजूद है। यह शिवलिंग कुंए की खुदाई करते समय खुद प्रकट हो गया था। चंडीगढ़ में सेक्टर-24 स्थित शिवालय खेमपुरी चंडीगढ़ के सबसे पुराने मंदिरों में शामिल है। इसकी विशेषता है कि यहां पर शिवलिंग बनाया नहीं, बल्कि कुएं की खुदाई में निकला था। उसके बाद से इसकी मान्यता सिर्फ चंडीगढ़ ही नहीं, बल्कि आसपास के प्रदेशों में भी है।
unique temple lord shiva shiv temple
शिव मंदिर
शिव मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिव मंदिर
शिव मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिव मंदिर
शिव मंदिर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Lord Shiva
Lord Shiva - फोटो : File Photo
lord shiva
lord shiva
भगवान शिव
भगवान शिव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
