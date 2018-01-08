बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दुल्हन की ऐसी अजीबोगरीब विदाई, सारे जग में हुई हंसाई, देखिए दिलचस्प तस्वीरें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नवांशहर(पंजाब), Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 03:47 PM IST
आपने कई शादियां देखी होंगी, लेकिन किसी शादी में ऐसी अजीबोगरीब बारात और विदाई नहीं देखी होगी। नजारा ऐसा था कि हर कोई हंसा, देखिए तस्वीरों में।
