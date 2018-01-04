बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चपरासी के 17 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए, 14000 आवेदन, Mphil, BTech लाइन में
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 03:11 PM IST
देश में बेरोजगारी का आलम देखिए। 8वीं पास के लिए चपरासी के 17 पदों पर भर्ती निकली और 14 हजार आवेदन आए। आवेदक एमफिल, बीटैक डिग्री धारक...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a4df5a94f1c1bfc0f8b78e3","slug":"unemployment-in-india-btech-degree-holders-applied-for-peon-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 17 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f, 14000 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, Mphil, BTech \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.