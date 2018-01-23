बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a67100a4f1c1b90268b5f64","slug":"dead-body-of-three-friends-found-sonipat-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"58 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 3 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0921 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
58 घंटे बाद इस हालत में मिली 3 दोस्तों की डेड बॉडी, घर से पार्टी करने निकले थे
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सोनीपत(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 04:05 PM IST
सीए बनने की खुशी में पांच दोस्त पार्टी करने निकले थे। 58 घंटे बाद तीन दोस्तों की डेड बॉडी मिली, अबतक 4 की मौत। देखिए कैसे हुआ था हादसा।
