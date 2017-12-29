Download App
two sikh families high voltage drama outside sector 17 police station chandigarh
1 of 7

थाने के बाहर चले लात-घूंसे, उतरीं पगड़ियां, ड्रामा ऐसा कि पुलिस के भी छूटे पसीने

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:14 AM IST
थाने के बाहर जमकर लात-घूंसे, थप्पड़ चले और पगड़ियां उतरीं। लड़के और लड़की वालों ने ऐसा ड्रामा किया कि पुलिस के भी पसीने छूट गए, देखिए तस्वीरें।
high voltage drama marpeet outside police station chandigarh police

