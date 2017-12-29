बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a45c74c4f1c1b87698c44f6","slug":"two-sikh-families-high-voltage-drama-outside-sector-17-police-station-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0924-\u0918\u0942\u0902\u0938\u0947, \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0917\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091b\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
थाने के बाहर चले लात-घूंसे, उतरीं पगड़ियां, ड्रामा ऐसा कि पुलिस के भी छूटे पसीने
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 10:14 AM IST
थाने के बाहर जमकर लात-घूंसे, थप्पड़ चले और पगड़ियां उतरीं। लड़के और लड़की वालों ने ऐसा ड्रामा किया कि पुलिस के भी पसीने छूट गए, देखिए तस्वीरें।
