अश्लील वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद चड्ढा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, पीड़िता ने की भावुक अपील
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब), Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 09:09 PM IST
चीफ खालसा दीवान के प्रधान चरणजीत सिंह चड्ढा के साथ वायरल वीडियो में दिखाई देने वाली पीड़ित महिला सामने आई है और लोगों से एक खास अपील की है, देखिए
