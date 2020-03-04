रविंदर बिश्नोई, जिन्होंने साइकिल से नापा डाला आधा देश, घूमे 11 राज्य और तीन केंद्रशासित प्रदेश

{"_id":"5e5f6d078ebc3eebb4475dd2","slug":"tashan-punjab-university-scholar-ravinder-bishnoi-on-india-tour-via-cycle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0947 11 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविंदर बिश्नोई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f6d078ebc3eebb4475dd2","slug":"tashan-punjab-university-scholar-ravinder-bishnoi-on-india-tour-via-cycle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0947 11 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविंदर बिश्नोई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f6d078ebc3eebb4475dd2","slug":"tashan-punjab-university-scholar-ravinder-bishnoi-on-india-tour-via-cycle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0947 11 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविंदर बिश्नोई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f6d078ebc3eebb4475dd2","slug":"tashan-punjab-university-scholar-ravinder-bishnoi-on-india-tour-via-cycle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0947 11 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविंदर बिश्नोई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f6d078ebc3eebb4475dd2","slug":"tashan-punjab-university-scholar-ravinder-bishnoi-on-india-tour-via-cycle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0947 11 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविंदर बिश्नोई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e5f6d078ebc3eebb4475dd2","slug":"tashan-punjab-university-scholar-ravinder-bishnoi-on-india-tour-via-cycle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0928\u094b\u0908, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0936, \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0947 11 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रविंदर बिश्नोई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला