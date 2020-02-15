शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Success Story, Tashan of Four Mothers, Who Are Fulfilling Their Dreams Like Kangana Ranaut, Panga

चार महिलाएं, जिन्होंने मां बनने के बाद कंगना रनौत की तरह लिया ‘पंगा’ और की शानदार वापसी

संजीव पंगोत्रा, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 02:23 PM IST
पंगा में कंगना रनौत
1 of 6
पंगा में कंगना रनौत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हम आपको मिला रहे हैं उन महिलाओं से, जिन्होंने मां बनने के बाद कंगना रनौत की तरह 'पंगा' लिया और मैदान में शानदार वापसी करके एक मुकाम हासिल किया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
kangana ranaut panga success story indian mothers indian female athletes tashan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

वीकेंड को बनाएं खास, बेहद खूबसूरत डेस्टिनेशन हैं आसपास, एक दिन में घूमकर आ सकते हैं वापस

15 फरवरी 2020

दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
Delhi NCR

'दोषी आराम से जेल में रह रहे हैं', निर्भया के वकील की दलील सुनते ही क्यों भड़के एपी सिंह

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

PM आवास योजना के तहत लगा कैंप, स्टार सम्मान समारोह आयोजन, देखें दिनभर की रियल टाइम अपडेट

15 फरवरी 2020

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

ट्रंप के स्वागत में दुल्हन की तरह सजाई जाएगी ताजनगरी, तैयारियों में जुटा प्रशासन

15 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Uttarakhand: Glacier on Badrinath highway from Radang band to Mana village
Chamoli

उत्तराखंडः रड़ांग बैंड से माणा गांव तक बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर आए पांच हिमखंड, तस्वीरें...

15 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर हिंसा
Kanpur

कानपुर: हिंसा में मारे गए युवकों के परिजन पुलिस पर कराएंगे हत्या की रिपोर्ट, तीन की हुई थी मौत

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान पर होली का उत्सव (फाइल)
Agra

कभी चोबा, अगरू व अरगजा से महकती थी ब्रज की होली, रसायनयुक्त रंगों में गुम हुए प्राकृतिक रंग

15 फरवरी 2020

amroha murder case
Moradabad

मौत के बाद भी नहीं छूटा मासूम बहन-भाई का साथ, मां-बेटी और बेटे का एक संग उठा जनाजा तो मची चीख पुकार

15 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
विज्ञापन
amroha murder case
Moradabad

घर में पांच सदस्य और तीन की हत्या, कातिल कौन?, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

15 फरवरी 2020

family suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: पापा नींद की गोली देकर गला दबा देना, सुसाइडट नोट से चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

15 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अनुमति के बाद भी, सोमवार को डेथ वारंट जारी होने में ये है परेशानी

15 फरवरी 2020

Family Suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: ‘चोट रूह की है, इसलिए दर्द जरा गहरा है...’ सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी ने लिखा और...

15 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी विनय को फांसी बचाने के लिए वकील की थी नई चाल, 'वो दिमागी रूप से बीमार', लेकिन...

15 फरवरी 2020

रोते बिलखते परजिन एवं मृत छात्र
Kanpur

अपहरण फिल्म देख रची खौफनाक साजिश, अगवा कर की हत्या, जंगल में मिला कंकाल और सिर

15 फरवरी 2020

फूलन देवी
Kanpur

39 साल पहले फूलन देवी ने 20 लोगों को लाइन में खड़ा कर मारी थी गोली, लहू से लाल हो गई थी धरती

15 फरवरी 2020

शहीद पंकज त्रिपाठी की मूर्ति का अनावरण हुआ है।
Gorakhpur

पिता ने शहीद बेटे की मूर्ति पर फेरा हाथ तो फफक पड़े लोग, कहा- बच्चे के जाने का गम तो आजीवन रहेगा

15 फरवरी 2020

बागपत मर्डर केस
Meerut

कॉलेज से हंसी-खुशी निकले थे डायरेक्टर, घर पहुंचने से पहले ही उतारा मौत के घाट, तस्वीरें

15 फरवरी 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

यूपीपीएससी ने की अनारक्षित सीट की गलत व्याख्या, भड़के अभ्यर्थी सड़क पर उतरे

15 फरवरी 2020

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा
Agra

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा: बच सकती थी 14 लोगों की जान, अगर नहीं बरती जाती लापरवाही

15 फरवरी 2020

सोफिया का जन्मदिन मनाते बीएचयू आईआईटी के छात्र व अन्य
Varanasi

विल यू बी माई वैलेंटाइन, अनोखे अंदाज में ह्यूमनॉयड रोबोट सोफिया सोफिया ने कहा-नो

15 फरवरी 2020

पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव
Agra

कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान शहर में फंसे एटा के दंपती, परिवार को मिली खुशी की खबर

15 फरवरी 2020

शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी
Agra

तस्वीरें: फूलों से बनाए हाथी-घोड़ा और ताजमहल, शाक-पुष्प प्रदर्शनी में अद्भुत कलाकारी

15 फरवरी 2020

पंगा में कंगना रनौत
पंगा में कंगना रनौत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पंगा में कंगना रनौत और ऋचा चड्ढा
पंगा में कंगना रनौत और ऋचा चड्ढा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हैंडबॉल खिलाड़ी स्नेहलता
हैंडबॉल खिलाड़ी स्नेहलता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पैरा एथलीट पूनम
पैरा एथलीट पूनम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वॉलीबॉल खिलाड़ी वंदना
वॉलीबॉल खिलाड़ी वंदना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पहलवान नीतू
पहलवान नीतू - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

#Kejriwaloathceremony: शिक्षकों से लेकर सफाईकर्मियों तक को न्योता, जानिए कौन-कौन होगा मंच पर

रविवार को अरविंद केजरीवाल का शपथग्रहण समारोह है। इस समारोह के दौरान किस-किस को न्योता दिया गया है इसकी जानकारी मनीष सिसोदिया ने दी।

15 फरवरी 2020

मंगल पांडे 1:09

पुलिस वाले पर भड़के बिहार के मंत्री मंगल पांडे, कहा-इसे ड्यूटी पर क्यों लगाया, सस्पेंड करो

15 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल शपथ 1:47

#Kejriwaloathceremony: अरविंद केजरीवाल के शपथ ग्रहण में पीएम मोदी के ना आने की उम्मीद, ये है वजह

15 फरवरी 2020

क्रिकेट 2:26

Women T20 World Cup: 21 फरवरी से हो रहा है शुरू, भारत का पूरा शेड्यूल देखिए

15 फरवरी 2020

ऑडियो बुलेटिन 4:05

15 फरवरी का ऑडियो बुलेटिन: मिनटों में सुने अबतक की हर खबर का अपडेट

15 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited