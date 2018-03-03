शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   subsidized lpg cylinder rate reduced on holi festival

LPG सिलेंडर को लेकर लिए गए दो बड़े फैसले, एजेंसी वाले नहीं बताएंगे, यहां जानिए

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 01:13 PM IST
subsidized lpg cylinder rate reduced on holi festival
1 of 6
एलपीजी सिलेंडर को लेकर दो बेहद अहम फैसले लिए गए हैं, जो आपके बड़े काम के हैं। जानने के लिए क्लिक करें, एजेंसी वाले नहीं बताएंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
lpg cylinder lpg cylinder rate lpg subsidy lpg connection gas agency

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

reliance jio cashback offer till 31 march 2018
Chandigarh

JIO का धमाकेदार ऑफर, कम पैसों में ज्यादा कैशबैक पाएं, जल्दी से रिचार्ज कराएं

3 मार्च 2018

punjab eight people killed in road accident on holi in himachal pradesh
Chandigarh

होली पर बुझ गए एक घर के 8 चिराग, एक साथ जलीं चिताएं, तस्वीरें देख नहीं पाओगे

3 मार्च 2018

salute to friendship, hindu people donated land for masjid in village for muslim family
Chandigarh

दोस्ती को सलामः 20 मुस्लिम परिवारों के लिए गांव में हिन्दू बना रहे हैं मस्जिद

3 मार्च 2018

aadhaar card must not be a condition to apply for recruitment
Chandigarh

भर्ती में आवेदन के लिए आधार कार्ड पर हाईकोर्ट की बड़ी टिप्पणी, जरूर पढ़नी चाहिए

3 मार्च 2018

Baba Ramdev Prediction for bjp in election 2019
Dehradun

2019 के चुनाव में BJP को लेकर बाबा रामदेव की 'भविष्यवाणी', पढ़िए क्या कहा उन्होंने

3 मार्च 2018

unique village, air india aeroplanes on roofs of jalandhar village people houses
Chandigarh

देश में एक अनोखा गांव, जहां छतों पर खड़े हैं एयर इंडिया के जहाज, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

indian army recruitment 2018, open bharti rally in mulana university ambala
Chandigarh

सेना में भर्ती होने का सुनहरा मौका, 8 क्लिक करके डिटेल पढ़ें और रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं

3 मार्च 2018

holi pics of political leaders
Lucknow

PICS: नेताओं पर छाई पीएम मोदी की खुमारी, उनके इस स्टाइल को योगी से लेकर अखिलेश यादव तक ने किया फॉलो

3 मार्च 2018

shradhha kapoor is not just an actress but she is also a dancer and singer
Delhi NCR

Happy B'day: सिर्फ कमाल की एक्ट्रेस ही नहीं ये टैलेंट्स भी हैं श्रद्धा कपूर में..

3 मार्च 2018

post office these scheme give more benefit to saving account
Dehradun

डाकघर की इन 6 स्कीम में पैसा लगाएं, मिलेगा सेविंग एकाउंट से भी ज्यादा फायदा

3 मार्च 2018

Important information about tenant verification for landlord
Dehradun

किरायदार रखने वालों के लिए बड़े काम की है ये खबर, पढ़ेंगे तो फायदे में रहेंगे

3 मार्च 2018

apply for aadhaar card in post office
Chandigarh

Aadhaar कार्ड से जुड़ी बेहद जरूरी जानकारी, अब ये नया काम करना होगा

3 मार्च 2018

After atm fraud Do this For saving money
Dehradun

ATM कार्ड खो जाए या हो जाए फ्रॉड, तो तुरंत करें ये तीन काम और टेंशन भूल जाएं

3 मार्च 2018

Big problem for insurance policy holders
Dehradun

बीमा पॉलिसीधारकों ने ऐसा न किया, तो 1 अप्रैल से ये परेशानी झेलने को तैयार रहें

3 मार्च 2018

PNB atm will close for 24 hours on 3 to 4 march
Dehradun

24 घंटे के लिए बंद रहेंगे PNB एटीएम, परेशानी से बचना है तो जाने से पहले जरूर पढ़ें

3 मार्च 2018

holi festival in yadav family at saifai
Kanpur

PHOTOS: सैफई में 'यादव परिवार की होली', चाचा शिवपाल से अखिलेश ने लिया आशीर्वाद

3 मार्च 2018

bhai dooj festival special
Kanpur

इस शुभ मुहूर्त में मनाएं भाई दूज, जानिए भाई–बहन को क्यों करना चाहिए यमुना में स्नान

3 मार्च 2018

MS Dhoni daughter Ziva celebrate holi photos viral
Dehradun

MS धोनी की बेटी ने ऐसे मनाई अपनी होली, देखिए क्यूट जीवा का चुलबुला अंदाज

3 मार्च 2018

Holi 2018 Holika dahan bhadra and why it is unlucky
Dehradun

Holi 2018: लग चुका है भद्रा काल, इस समय भूलकर भी न करें ये काम, वरना...

1 मार्च 2018

plastic egg identification easy way
Dehradun

सर्दियों में अंडे खाने से पहले पढ़ें फायदे की खबर, नजरअंदाज करेंगे तो पछताएंगे

26 फरवरी 2018

this song was hit in Holi 2018
Dehradun

हिंदी या पंजाबी नहीं, होली में इस गाने ने जमाया रंग, सुनकर आप भी खुद को थिरकने से नहीं रोक पाएंगे

2 मार्च 2018

Holika Dahan holi 2018 three puja auspicious timing and muhurat
Dehradun

होलिका दहन 2018: इन तीन शुभ मुहूर्त में करें होलिका पूजन और दहन, इन बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

1 मार्च 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.