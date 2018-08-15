बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक थे बाबा मोहर, जिनसे खौफजदा थे अंग्रेज...सुबह ट्रायल, दोपहर को सजा, शाम को फांसी
मोहित धुपड़, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 15 Aug 2018 10:45 AM IST
बाबा मोहर सिंह को जानते हैं। इनसे अंग्रेज इतना डरते थे कि सुबह ट्रायल किया, दोपहर को सजा सुनाई और शाम को फांसी दे दी। जनिए इनके बारे में...
