Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Star Hockey Player Poonam Malik Engagement with CISF Sub Inspector Sunil Khayalia

स्टार हॉकी खिलाड़ी पूनम मलिक की हुई सगाई, नौ मार्च को होगी शादी, जानें- किसे चुना अपना हमसफर

ajay kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हिसार (हरियाणा) Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Sun, 28 Feb 2021 04:26 PM IST
हॉकी खिलाड़ी पूनम मलिक की हुई सगाई।
हॉकी खिलाड़ी पूनम मलिक की हुई सगाई। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
ओलंपिक में हिस्सा ले चुकीं देश की चर्चित हॉकी खिलाड़ी पूनम मलिक जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रही हैं। पूनम मलिक ने असिस्टेंट सब इंस्पेक्टर सुनील ख्यालिया से रविवार को सगाई की है।
