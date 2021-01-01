शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Sonu Sood Hometown Moga gets A Road Named On His Late Mother Prof Saroj Sood

सोनू सूद को मिला मां से जुड़ा खास तोहफा, भावुक हो उठा मसीहा, क्यों कहा- जल्द खींचूंगा सेल्फी

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मोगा/मुक्तसर (पंजाब), Updated Fri, 01 Jan 2021 07:38 PM IST
सोनू सूद की मां के नाम पर रोड का नामकरण।
सोनू सूद की मां के नाम पर रोड का नामकरण। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पंजाब के मोगा स्थित अभिनेता सोनू सूद के पैतृक निवास के पास उनकी मां स्वर्गीय प्रो. सरोज सूद के नाम पर रोड का शुभारंभ किया गया। रोड का  विधायक डॉ. हरजोत कमल और अभिनेता सोनू सूद की बहन मालविका सूद सच्चर व बहनोई गौतम सच्चर ने इस सड़क का शुभारंभ किया।
