बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b2dd9b94f1c1bf66e8b9a1e","slug":"sapna-choudhary-entry-in-politics-sapna-chaudhary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री पर सपना चौधरी ने खुद किया था बड़ा खुलासा, अब ले सकती हैं ये बड़ा फैसला
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 10:58 AM IST
क्या सपना चौधरी राजनीति में आएंगी? इस सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने खुद एक बड़ा खुलासा किया था और अब वे एक फैसला ले सकती हैं, जिससे कइयों को झटका लगेगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b2dd9b94f1c1bf66e8b9a1e","slug":"sapna-choudhary-entry-in-politics-sapna-chaudhary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2dd9b94f1c1bf66e8b9a1e","slug":"sapna-choudhary-entry-in-politics-sapna-chaudhary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2dd9b94f1c1bf66e8b9a1e","slug":"sapna-choudhary-entry-in-politics-sapna-chaudhary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2dd9b94f1c1bf66e8b9a1e","slug":"sapna-choudhary-entry-in-politics-sapna-chaudhary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b2dd9b94f1c1bf66e8b9a1e","slug":"sapna-choudhary-entry-in-politics-sapna-chaudhary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u0932\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.