...तो इस वजह से सलमान खान को मारना चाहता है लॉरेंस बिश्नोई, संपत नेहरा के 5 खुलासे

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पंचकूला/रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Mon, 11 Jun 2018 01:26 PM IST
lawrence bishnoi
1 of 9
गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस बिश्नोई एक्टर सलमान खान की हत्या क्यों करना चाहता है। इसका खुलासा करते हुए संपत नेहरा ने कई चौंकाने वाले राज बताए हैं। 6 जून को हैदराबाद से हरियाणा पुलिस की एसटीएफ टीम ने किया था संपत नेहरा को गिरफ्तार किया था। सोमवार को उसे पंचकूला की पंचकूला की जिला अदालत में पेश किया गया, जहां से उसे सात दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा गया है।
sampat nehra lawrence bishnoi salman khan gangster black buck poaching

