Run for Kesari in Chandigarh on 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार की 100वीं बरसी पर रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़े लोग, दिलचस्प तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 15 Apr 2019 12:18 PM IST
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
1 of 5
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार की 100वीं बरसी पर चंडीगढ़ में एक 'केसरी' दौड़ का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें करीब 500 लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया। देखिए कुछ दिलचस्प तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
jallianwala bagh massacre run for kesari
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
रन फॉर 'केसरी' में दौड़ते लोग
