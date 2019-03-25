बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीबीए छोड़ थामी बंदूक, सेना से रिटायर पिता ने बताई बेटे के बदमाश बनने की वजह, शव लेने से इंकार
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लाडवा (कुरुक्षेत्र), Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 01:01 PM IST
बिजनेसमैन बनना चाहता था, पर उसने बीबीए छोड़कर बंदूक थाम ली। सेना से रिटायर पिता ने बेटे के शातिर बदमाश बनने की वजह बताई, लेकिन उन्होंने उसका शव लेने से इंकार कर दिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
{"_id":"5c986fcabdec22141231f37d","slug":"retired-army-personnel-father-told-story-of-criminal-son-jabra-who-killed-in-police-encounter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0925\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0915, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u0936\u0935 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.