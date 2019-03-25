शहर चुनें

बीबीए छोड़ थामी बंदूक, सेना से रिटायर पिता ने बताई बेटे के बदमाश बनने की वजह, शव लेने से इंकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लाडवा (कुरुक्षेत्र), Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 01:01 PM IST
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
बदमाश जबरा का एनकाउंटर
बिजनेसमैन बनना चाहता था, पर उसने बीबीए छोड़कर बंदूक थाम ली। सेना से रिटायर पिता ने बेटे के शातिर बदमाश बनने की वजह बताई, लेकिन उन्होंने उसका शव लेने से इंकार कर दिया।
