बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रेस कांफ्रेस में मारपीट, एक-दूसरे पर कुर्सियां फेंकना...फिक्स होता है सबकुछ!
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 08:08 PM IST
रिंग के बाहर अक्सर पहलवान भिड़ जाते हैं और एक दूसरे को मरने-मारने की धमकी देते हैं। अब इसके पीछे की सच्चाई जानिए...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7efd4d4f1c1ba4268b9a63","slug":"reality-of-wrestling-competition-chandigarh-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f, \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0928\u093e...\u092b\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.