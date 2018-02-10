बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राम रहीम और डेरा सच्चा सौदा के बारे में दो सनसनीखेज दावे, सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:00 PM IST
राम रहीम और उनके डेरा सच्चा सौदा के बारे में दो ऐसे सनसनीखेज दावे किए गए हैं, जानकर हर किसी के होश उड़ जाएंगे, पुलिस भी चकरा जाएगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7e9bdf4f1c1ba4268b9976","slug":"secrets-revealed-about-dera-sacha-sauda-ram-rahim-and-bathinda-blast-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0938\u094c\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0928\u0938\u0928\u0940\u0916\u0947\u091c \u0926\u093e\u0935\u0947, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.